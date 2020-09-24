The Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority makes a historic move in fighting area blight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority sold its first home for $20,000 in the hopes of turning an eyesore into something beautiful.

“We’re focusing on the houses that are recently abandon, that are tax delinquent, that we have through our data system identified as likely going to be in a state of disrepair and at that demolition state," said Northern Illinois Land Bank Authority Coordinator Eric Setter.

Setter says revamping this property will also help improve the value of its neighborhood.

“It’s in a historic neighborhood right at kind of the entrance to this neighborhood and everybody who lives in the neighborhood drives by and a lot of kids walking to or from State street or to school," said Setter.

The home sat abandoned for years. Using a judicial deed the land bank acquired the property, cleared back taxes and put it on the market.

“It does require patients and definitely during COVID we were slowed down with the courts being down,” said Region 1 Planning Council Executive Director Michael Dunn Jr.

Officials say the property has a lot of potential and they can’t wait to see the final result.

“The most exciting part is that in the end its going to be two family’s living in there, close to downtown, revitalizing a historic neighborhood, so all of those aspects will be a win for the land bank project," said Setter.

