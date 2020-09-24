Advertisement

Summer feels for a few more days, eyeing a few rain chances

Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Enjoy the weather pattern while we have it because things are going to be changing here very soon. We also are in somewhat of a dry streak ahead of a few very small rain chances in the forecast.

I think it’s safe to say that some would say this summer 2020 definitely ranks as one of the nicest summers in recent history. 60 percent of our days since June 1 had highs in the 80s, 27 percent of our days have been mostly sunny, 34 percent of our days had partly cloudy skies and 74 percent of days since June 1 have had no rain or a trace. So in a nutshell, summer 2020 was generally warm, sunny and dry.

Wednesday also marked the 11th consecutive day without measurable rain. August had 20 days in a row without rainfall and that month ended up being the 4th driest August on record. There is a small chance of rain in the forecast Thursday with a weak cold front approaching the region.

Thursday will be dry and warm once again but our skies will have a few more clouds. The very small rain chance arrives in the late afternoon and early evening hours Thursday.

After Thursdays very small rain chance, there are only a few small rain chances that exist in the forecast for the rest of the week. Over the next week, not a lot of rain is in the forecast. The latest forecast from NOAA has most spots getting well under 0.25 inches over the next week.

We’ve got a big pattern change coming in late next week. Our temperatures are going to get closer to fall levels if not a bit below that. A blast of cooler air will move into the region midweek next week and going into October, many days in the 60s and even 50s are likely. Frosty conditions are also likely by October 1. Our neighbors to the north could even see some of that "S" word. At least it appears this won’t stick around long.

