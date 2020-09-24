Advertisement

Senior Resource Center offering Medicare open enrollment

The number is (815) 235-9777.
(KNEP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A pandemic is not stopping the Senior Resource Center in Freeport from offering Medicare open enrollment appointments this year.

As usual, participants can begin calling the center’s office Oct. 1 to schedule their one-hour appointment. The number is (815) 235-9777.

Appointments will be from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, to coincide with the annual Medicare open enrollment period. Any changes that are made will take effect Jan. 1, 2021, according to the Senior Resource Center.

COVID-19 is causing one major change for Medicare open enrollment this year: All appointments will be over the phone. Staff and volunteers will call participants at their appointment time. Clients should have their Medicare card and prescriptions in front of them during the phone appointment.

Full instructions will be provided when you make your appointment. Those wanting appointments are encouraged to call early because the number of appointments may be limited this year and are expected to fill quickly, according to the Senior Resource Center.

All programs are continuing to operate in various capacities, even though Senior Resource Center buildings are closed to foot traffic. For more information about the Senior Resource Center, call (815) 235-9777 or go to the center’s website.

