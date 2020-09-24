Advertisement

Saliva-based COVID-19 test to be available in Rockford area

Results will take 6 to 12 hours, not days like other tests.
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new saliva-based COVID-19 test will be available in the Rockford area in approximately six to eight weeks.

The test was developed by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and will be offered under the name SHIELD Illinois through a partnership with the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, according to the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

The new SHIELD Illinois test requires the person tested to drool in a tube. Results will take 6 to 12 hours, not days like other tests. The cost is less than a third of the cost of current swab tests.

“This is a game-changer for COVID-19 testing,” Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green, dean of the College of Medicine Rockford said. “We expect by late October to have a testing laboratory operational that will be able to provide same-day results in most cases.”

Rockford Chamber of Commerce
Rockford Chamber of Commerce(Rockford Chamber of Commerce)

The technology and process underlying SHIELD will allow the state to shift away from a defensive symptom-based strategy to a proactive surveillance-based strategy, according to the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

SHIELD Illinois hopes to expand the testing to local organizations and businesses who want to screen their employees, students or members to control the spread of COVID-19 in their organizations.

For more information, contact Alex Stagnaro-Green, MD, MHPE, MHA, at asg@uic.edu or (815) 395-5600.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSD 145 reminds community district is not going fully remote

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district has received inquiries about the district going fully remote, based on social media posts.

News

Early voting begins for Illinois voters Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Early voting is officially underway in the state of Illinois, as many voters head to the polls or start to receive their mail-in ballots.

News

Rockford activists react to charges filed in the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
“Someone needs to be charged for her death, it was senseless," said Rockford Chapter NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson.

News

Rockford Public Library Board may close branches, reduce staffing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trustees will consider a newly proposed service model which includes two key options, according to a release from the Rockford Public Library on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Beloit College urges extra caution as COVID-19 cases increase off-campus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the latest information, refer to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.

News

Rockford PD issue scam calls advisory

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This scam was previously reported back in February.

News

Symphony Northwoods, Heartland Hospice host drive-thru lunch

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The drive-thru will serve hot dogs and brats.

News

NIU STEM Fest goes virtual, free online events in Oct.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Online events are free; in-person workshops have a fee for materials. Most events require registration with a name and email address.

News

Rockford Public Schools approves 2021 budget with a multi-million dollar deficit

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The Rockford School Board passes a budget for 2021 that begins in a $9 million hole, but administrators are working to make sure those financial challenges don't affect the district's students.

News

Village of Winnebago releases trick-or-treating hours

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If a resident does not want to participate in trick-or-treating, that resident should turn their porch light off.