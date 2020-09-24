Advertisement

Rockford activists react to charges filed in the death of Breonna Taylor

Local leaders say the ruling in the case is neither justice or progress.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Marches erupted around the country after a Kentucky Grand Jury didn’t return an indictment holding someone responsible for the Breonna Taylor’s death.

“Someone needs to be charged for her death it was senseless," said Rockford Chapter NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson.

One police officer was charged for shooting into a neighboring apartment on March 13 however Robinson says the ruling is neither justice or progress.

“We’re going backwards," said Robinson. "We’re going backwards into time when it comes to racial injustice.”

Other local activists say they were devastated when they heard the update.

“I completely lost my lid,” said NAACP Rockford Chapter Youth Head Logan Lundberg. “I went from a stage of being so frantically angry that I was swinging at the air imagining punching all those in the ruling deciding factor from in the bed just crying.”

Activists say now is the time to stand up for those who can’t.

“We’re going to fight to the end we’re going to fight for and demand justice demand justice for Breonna Taylor," said Robinson. "This was a young lady who loved her family and her community. She didn’t deserve it she didn’t deserve this.”

