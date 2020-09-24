Advertisement

Marengo man convicted of 2011 involuntary manslaughter gets 3 year sentence

Gee must register with the violent offender against children registry.
Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office
Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office(Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert Gee, 34, of Marengo, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the May 23, 2011, death of his 10-week-old son, got sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Gee guilty Monday after a two-day bench trial. Witnesses testified that Gee admitted to shaking his infant son, causing the child’s death, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gee must register with the violent offender against children registry. He must also serve two years under mandatory supervised release.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 2 felony with a special sentencing range of 3-14 years followed by up to two years of mandatory supervised release. Gee must serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brothers killed in shootout after breaking into home at gunpoint

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By CBS
Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

News

4 members resign from Beloit College Board of Trustees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No reasons for the resignations were given.

News

Absentee ballots among mail found along Outagamie County highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Three trays of mail were found on the side of the highway and in a ditch in Greenville.

News

Winnebago Co. adds 98 COVID-19 cases, new death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 7.9 percent.

Latest News

News

Officer who claimed someone shot him actually shot himself, police say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Hughes and Gregory Lemos
Goulart was booked at the Rapides Parish Detention Center, according to jail records.

News

More than 25K unemployment claims filed in Ill.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Unemployment claims across the nation have skyrocketed during the pandemic.

News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb keeps mask order, drops other coronavirus limits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Holcomb, a Republican running for reelection, has faced discontent from some conservatives over coronavirus restrictions.

News

Nurses at University Of Illinois Hospital reach agreement after strike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
The vote will be held over three days next week.

News

Stadelman: Chicago-Rockford passenger rail moving into next phase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
IDOT will negotiate construction and maintenance agreements with Union Pacific and Metra.

News

Ill. Facebook users could get payment in class action lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
You have until Nov. 23 to file a claim.