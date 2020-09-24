Marengo man convicted of 2011 involuntary manslaughter gets 3 year sentence

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Robert Gee, 34, of Marengo, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the May 23, 2011, death of his 10-week-old son, got sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Gee guilty Monday after a two-day bench trial. Witnesses testified that Gee admitted to shaking his infant son, causing the child’s death, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gee must register with the violent offender against children registry. He must also serve two years under mandatory supervised release.

Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 2 felony with a special sentencing range of 3-14 years followed by up to two years of mandatory supervised release. Gee must serve at least 50 percent of his sentence.

