Man indicted for Metro Christian Centre Church arson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An indictment has been returned against a 28-year-old man accused of arson following three fires September 2; one of those fires destroyed the former Metro Christian Centre Church.

A Winnebago County grand jury returned the indictment against Edward Jerome Wash for arson, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Rockford Fire Department was called to three separate fires that occurred within a relatively small geographical area. The first fire happened at 6:24 p.m. at the church.

At approximately 8 p.m., crews were dispatched to another structure fire at 313 7th St., and then at 8:09 p.m., the department responded to a dumpster fire at 125 South Madison St.

Investigators from the Rockford Fire Department conducted follow-up investigations on all these incidents, and the results were reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges were then authorized against Wash.

Wash is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.