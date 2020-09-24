Advertisement

Kyle’s miracle

Despite what the doctors told them 10 days ago, Kyle is doing better.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford family is holding out hope as their father suffers from an aneurysm the first week of September.

Kyle Montgomery and his family were driving home on 173 in Machesney Park when he started to not feel well. They ended up pulling over in the target parking lot when he passed out.

911 was called and the family was told at Mercyhealth that Kyle’s brain suffered an aneurysm, and that he would not make it after 48 hours. However, Kyle’s brother Brad says despite what the doctors told them 10 days ago, he is doing better. Kyle still has a long ways to go.

“My whole family has been struggling to keep a positive attitude and he’s come this far. I have faith that he’s going to walk out of there. It may be a long road to recovery but I do have faith he’s going to walk out of there and be with us again," Brad said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man indicted for Metro Christian Centre Church arson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Rockford Fire Department was called to three separate fires that occurred within a relatively small geographical area.

News

FSD 145 reminds community district is not going fully remote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district has received inquiries about the district going fully remote, based on social media posts.

News

Saliva-based COVID-19 test to be available in Rockford area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Results will take 6 to 12 hours, not days like other tests.

News

Early voting begins for Illinois voters Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Early voting is officially underway in the state of Illinois, as many voters head to the polls or start to receive their mail-in ballots.

Latest News

News

Rockford activists react to charges filed in the death of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
“Someone needs to be charged for her death, it was senseless," said Rockford Chapter NAACP President Rhonda Greer Robinson.

News

Rockford Public Library Board may close branches, reduce staffing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trustees will consider a newly proposed service model which includes two key options, according to a release from the Rockford Public Library on Wednesday.

News

Beloit College urges extra caution as COVID-19 cases increase off-campus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the latest information, refer to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.

News

Rockford PD issue scam calls advisory

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This scam was previously reported back in February.

News

Symphony Northwoods, Heartland Hospice host drive-thru lunch

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The drive-thru will serve hot dogs and brats.

News

NIU STEM Fest goes virtual, free online events in Oct.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Online events are free; in-person workshops have a fee for materials. Most events require registration with a name and email address.