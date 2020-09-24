Kyle’s miracle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford family is holding out hope as their father suffers from an aneurysm the first week of September.

Kyle Montgomery and his family were driving home on 173 in Machesney Park when he started to not feel well. They ended up pulling over in the target parking lot when he passed out.

911 was called and the family was told at Mercyhealth that Kyle’s brain suffered an aneurysm, and that he would not make it after 48 hours. However, Kyle’s brother Brad says despite what the doctors told them 10 days ago, he is doing better. Kyle still has a long ways to go.

“My whole family has been struggling to keep a positive attitude and he’s come this far. I have faith that he’s going to walk out of there. It may be a long road to recovery but I do have faith he’s going to walk out of there and be with us again," Brad said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.