Ill. Facebook users could get payment in class action lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you live in Illinois, Facebook could be sending you some money to settle a class action lawsuit.

In Illinois, you can’t collect or store biometric data without permission. The lawsuit says Facebook did that with its photo tagging suggestions.

To be eligible for compensation, you need to have lived in Illinois for six months since June of 2011. You could receive up to $400.

When you log into Facebook there could be a court action notice under notifications. You may also see a notice at the top of your Facebook feed.

Click on the three dots to be taken to the online form.

You have until Nov. 23 to file a claim.

