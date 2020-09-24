Advertisement

Ill. announces 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 2,257 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with 30 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

• Bond County: 1 female 90′s

• Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Crawford County: 1 female 70′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s

• Edgar County: 1 female 80′s

• Lake County: 1 male 70′s

• Macon County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 100+

• Madison County: 1 male 50′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• McLean County: 1 female 30′s, 1 female 60′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5 percent. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678. As of last night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

