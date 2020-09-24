Advertisement

Gasmund finds escape in Guilford cross country team

Michelle Gasmund
Michelle Gasmund(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s never easy adjusting to a new school, but Guilford cross country runner Michelle Gasmund is fitting in just fine with the Vikings.

“She’s always been pretty talented.”

Guilford head coach Rick Durso is getting his first real look at Gasmund.

It’s her first year running with the Vikings after the sophomore transferred from East.

“She jumped right in and blended in with the team," said Durso. "She’s a team player, she supports all of her runners and she’s coach-able. She lets us direct her and she trusts us with her fitness.”

Gasmund has been running since the third grade and Durso says he’s known of her from the running community.

“She knew at a young age, the talent she had," Durso said. "The potential she had.”

“It’s been different with a new coach, but he’s been really chill with me," said Gasmund. "He doesn’t overwhelm me with all this stuff.”

That may be the key to her success. With Rockford Public Schools going to a hybrid learning environment, the sophomore says running has been an escape.

“It’s really important, just to know that I can go online and do school and if I’m struggling with that, you get to come to school and practice with my team," Gasmund said. "It just takes my mind off everything.”

Gasmund says she’s thankful to have across country season when others are missing out on their fall sport.

“I’ve learned that just because something is setting you back, doesn’t mean you still can’t train,” said Gasmund.

And with the NIC-10 meet less than a month away, she’s just going to keep on running.

“I’m just going to try and work hard at practice everyday, each week, get faster and have fun with it.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ESPN: Bulls hiring Billy Donovan as next head coach

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Donovan’s contract as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder expired after the 2019-20 season.

Sports

Robinson’s big day not enough as Jaguars fall to Titans 33-30

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Rockford native James Robinson posted his first 100-yard rushing game and scored his first rushing touchdown in just his second NFL game.

Sports

Trubisky throws 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt, Bears edge Giants

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Bears were glad to hang on after it looked like they were headed toward an easy win. They’re off to their best start since the 2013 team won the first three games.

Sports

Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21 on Sunday.

Latest News

Sports

Pretzel Invite - Boys Golf

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT

Sports

Guilford hosts annual girls golf invite

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT

Sports

RPS 205 boys and girls cross country meet

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT

Sports

Watt medals, Boylan wins Pretzel Invite

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
One of the larger boys golf tournaments in the area took place on Saturday, as Freeport hosted its annual Pretzel Invite at Park Hills West Golf Course.

Sports

Harlem’s Young earns medalist honors, Boylan wins Guilford Invite

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Golfers from 11 area schools competed at Ingersoll in the annual Guilford Invite.

Sports

RPS 205 holds first boys and girls cross country meet

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Auburn won the girls' event, while Guilford took home the team title on the boys' side.