FSD 145 reminds community district is not going fully remote

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport School District is not going to fully remote learning, according to a Facebook post by the district on Thursday morning.

The school district has received inquiries about the district going fully remote, based on social media posts.

“Contrary to this, our schools remain open. The information circulating is for another school district in Stephenson County,” the Facebook post said.

FSD 145 said they will communicate directly with families if closure of any schools or the district as a whole becomes necessary.

