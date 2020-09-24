Advertisement

FSD 145 reminds community district is not going fully remote

The school district has received inquiries about the district going fully remote, based on social media posts.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport School District is not going to fully remote learning, according to a Facebook post by the district on Thursday morning.

“Contrary to this, our schools remain open. The information circulating is for another school district in Stephenson County,” the Facebook post said.

Posted by Freeport School District #145 on Thursday, September 24, 2020

FSD 145 said they will communicate directly with families if closure of any schools or the district as a whole becomes necessary.

