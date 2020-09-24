Advertisement

Early voting begins for Illinois voters Thursday

Voters choosing to cast their ballots in-person can visit the polls starting Sept. 24
Voting
Voting(Kinsley Centers)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Early voting is officially underway in the state of Illinois, as many voters head to the polls or start to receive their mail-in ballots.

Residents living in the city of Rockford can visit the Board of Elections office at 301 South 6th Street in downtown Rockford. For hours, click here.

Voters can also visit Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 412 North Church Street for voting starting October 19.

The Winnebago County Administration at 404 Elm Street will serve as the early voting location for voters who live outside of city limits.

For those who opted to vote by mail this election year, the Winnebago County Clerk’s office said it wil be sending the requested ballots through the mail starting Thursday, Sept. 24. Anyone that is registered to vote may request a ‘Vote by Mail’ ballot.  You do not need to give a reason to use this service. For more voter resources, visit winnebagocountyclerk.com/election-information.

If you are registered to vote in a county other than Winnebago, please contact the Election Authority within your jurisdiction.

Early voting locations:

Ogle County: 105 South 5th Street, Oregon, Ill.

Stephenson County: 50 West Douglas Street, Freeport, Ill.

Boone County: 1212 Logan Ave, Suite 103, Belvidere, Ill.

Lee County: 112 E Second Street, Dixon, Ill.

