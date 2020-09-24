Advertisement

Dozens line the streets as early voting begins in Rockford

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Forest City gears up for the general election as early voting begins in Rockford.

“Vote. In my opinion, our very lives depend on it,” said David Hawthorne.

The line wrapped around the block at the Rockford Board of Elections Office as voters geared up to exercise their right, which early voter David Hawthorne calls a good sign.

“It’s encouraging because it lets you know people really want to get their vote in, and the people are going to wait. People are going to wait, I’m going to wait,” said Hawthorne.

From choosing who will become our next commander in chief to making decisions on local referendums and representatives, Christopher Guntermann says the need to have his vote counted is his responsibility.

“It’s something that we’re supposed to do. You see people of older generation down here, you don’t see enough millennials down here and we’re the ones that it’s going affect. So I’m hoping to accomplish my goals that I feel that the politicians can help,” said Guntermann.

With COVID-19 safety efforts, like limiting the number of voters in at a time and spacing out booths, Hawthorne says it’s worth the trip.

“Make your vote count. You can’t say anything about society or what’s going on in our country if you don’t vote. Get down here and cast your vote,” said Hawthorne.

If you live in the city of Rockford, you can vote weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16. Beginning this week, you can vote on Saturdays from 9 a.m. through noon.

