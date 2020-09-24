Brothers killed in shootout after breaking into home at gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two brothers were killed on Tuesday when they broke into a home in north suburban Waukegan, and got into a gunfight with one of the people who lives there, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Christian and Jimy Tenorio walked up to a house on the 100 block of Frolic Avenue and knocked on the door, forcing their way inside when a woman who rents the home answered the door, according to Waukegan Police.

The woman started shouting for help, and a man who rents the basement came upstairs with a loaded pistol and confronted the brothers, shooting Christian Tenorio, who was armed with a revolver.

Police said Jimy Tenorio retrieved the revolver, and started dragging his brother out of the home. The man who shot Christian then retrieved a loaded assault rifle, and exchanged gunfire with Jimy.

Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the woman who lives in the home was babysitting a toddler and dog-sitting a small dog. Police said none of the victims were injured.

The man and the woman who were inside the home, as well as a third roommate who wasn’t home at the time, told police they do not know why the Tenorio brothers targeted the house.

Both the man and the woman who live in the home had valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Cards. Police said neither Tenorio brother had a valid FOID card.

The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

