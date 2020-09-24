Advertisement

Absentee ballots, mail found along Outagamie County ditch

Mail-in ballots
Mail-in ballots(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating after absentee ballots and other mail was found along a ditch in Outagamie County.

The mail was found in the area of Highway 96 and CB in Greenville. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the discovery Monday and turned it over to the Postal Inspector.

Investigators did not say if the ballots were in the process of being delivered to voters or if they had been mailed out by voters.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released this statement to Action 2 News:

“We are aware of some mail, including absentee ballots, recovered in Greenville, Outagamie County earlier this week. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating this matter, and we are unable to comment further at this time. Postal Inspectors encourage anyone who observes suspicious activity involving U.S. Mail to report it to local police and to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.”

Francis Pilon - U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Milwaukee

