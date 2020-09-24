4 members resign from Beloit College Board of Trustees

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College suffered a blow after local billionaire and businesswoman Diane Hendricks along with three others resigned from the board of trustees.

In a statement on Thursday, school leaders acknowledged the departures but gave no reason for the actions. Other board members who stepped down are Jim Packard, Chuck McQuaid and Jim Sanger.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says this could hurt the college, which is struggling with finances, unstable enrollment and the pandemic. Hendricks is the founder of ABC Supply in Beloit and has generously supported the community.

In a statement to WIFR, university leaders confirmed the resignations of Hendricks, Packard, McQuaid and Sanger. They thanked the four members for their invaluable service, strong commitment and dedication to the college and its students.

No reasons for the resignations were given. The statement said turnover is common on college and university boards. Potential replacements wil soon be presented to the remaining board members in the coming months.

