36 schools in Winnebago County confirm COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department released a revised list of 36 schools in the county with cases of COVID-19.

The WCHD will provide updates each Friday moving forward.

WCHD (WCHD)

“Kinnikinnick Grade School should not have appeared on the initial list and does not appear on the revised list provided today,” the WCHD said.

