Warmth to persist for several days, though changes coming into view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall’s officially here, though it certainly hasn’t felt like it Tuesday, nor will it feel like it for some time. But, make no mistake, cooler times are ahead of us within the next two weeks, if not sooner. It’s hard, though, to register any complaints at all with Tuesday’s weather, with unlimited sunshine allowing everyone to warm into at least the upper 70s, with a few spots even having touched 80°

Warming continued Tuesday, with most spots reaching the upper 70s, and even a few 80s! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s another day without rainfall in the Stateline, and our streak of consecutive days without rain has reached double digits! Over the past month and a half, it’s truly been a case of all or nothing in the precipitation department. Few can forget the 20 day dry spell in August that thrust the entire Stateline into drought. More recently, we all remember the extremely heavy rainfall that came for a week straight, with each day between September 6 and 12 receiving more than 0.20″. We then followed that up immediately with this ten day dry spell, which is likely to grow to 14 before our next rain arrives late Saturday or Saturday Night.

It's been all or nothing in the rainfall department. We've either gone weeks without rain or have had it rain for a week straight. There's been no middle ground! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to remain on the pleasant side for at least the next four days, with more seasonable air arriving along with the rain later on this weekend. What follows next week, though, is an unseasonably chilly brand of air, which is likely poised to feature high temperatures in the 50s for at least three days in succession.

Though temperatures will maintain a summery feel the next few days, a major chill appears likely next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cool spells like the one incoming next week shouldn’t come as a great surprise this time of year. We’re in a stretch of time that sees the amount of daylight the Stateline sees shrink by about three minutes per day. While that may not seem like much, take into account that next Tuesday will feature 21 fewer minutes of daylight compared to today. One month from today, we’ll have lost nearly an hour and a half of daylight.

Cool spells, like the one coming next week, are to become more numerous as we go through fall, simply due to rapidly shortening days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With days rapidly turning shorter, the sun shining lower in the sky, and the sunlight losing intensity, one must wonder if the 80s coming through early this weekend might be the last of 2020. Historically speaking, we should take solace in knowing our last 80° typically occurs on October 7th, so we can only hope this isn’t summer’s last hurrah.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.