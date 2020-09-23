Advertisement

Village of Winnebago releases trick-or-treating hours

If a resident does not want to participate in trick-or-treating, that resident should turn their porch light off.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Winnebago trustees voted unanimously on Sept. 14 to pass a resolution that Halloween would occur on Oct. 31 unless there was a specific mandate by a legal executive order from the governor or legislation that prohibited trick-or-treating in Illinois or in Winnebago County.

“Any residents and businesses that want to participate in trick-or-treating should take all proper precautions to limit the spreading of any virus and limit contact with those children that come to their residences or businesses,” according to the Village of Winnebago Facebook page.

The dedicated time set for trick-or-treating this year will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If a resident does not want to participate in trick-or-treating, that resident should turn their porch light off.

