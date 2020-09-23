Victim fights back against attempted armed robber

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was charged after attempting to rob a man at knifepoint on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockford Police Department were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue for a report of an armed robbery at 3:55 p.m., according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that as the victim was working in his yard, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Reynolds, approached him and demanded money, while holding a knife, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim struggled with Reynolds and was able to restrain him with the assistance of a family member. Reynolds fled as officers arrived, but after a brief foot chase, was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office then authorized charges.

Reynolds was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing identification and aggravated assault.

