Victim fights back against attempted armed robber

Reynolds was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing identification and aggravated assault.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was charged after attempting to rob a man at knifepoint on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockford Police Department were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue for a report of an armed robbery at 3:55 p.m., according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that as the victim was working in his yard, the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Reynolds, approached him and demanded money, while holding a knife, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim struggled with Reynolds and was able to restrain him with the assistance of a family member. Reynolds fled as officers arrived, but after a brief foot chase, was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office then authorized charges.

