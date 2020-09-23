ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tooth Talk with Dr. T: Lasers

Good morning. I’m Dr. T. Dental Dimensions at Edgebrook Center. Today we are talking lasers. No cutting no bleeding and you get to wear these cool glasses. Treating the soft tissue areas in your mouth is a lot more comfortable thanks to lasers. A laser uses energized light to precisely remove soft tissue. The light beam simultaneously sculpts and cauterizes the area. That means there is little to no bleeding, making your healing time faster. And it sterilizes the tissue, reducing the chance of infection. The laser targets just the area to be treated leaving surrounding areas untouched. Because lasers work on a cellular level, the procedure is usually painless.

Most people don’t need anesthesia. No shots, no numbness. And a laser is quiet. You’ll probably only hear a low hum or beep. Lasers can be used for a number of procedures including: Crown lengthening to improve your smile.

Sterilizing areas infected with bacteria. Removing gum tissue without cutting. Removing cold sores and lesions and the fda says lasers are safe to use on everyone. Lasers can be a welcome tool to help you

Get a bright, healthy smile. Thats it for Tooth Talk. For more dental use you can use check us out at dentaldimensions.com or visit us in person at Edgebrook Center.. I hope to see you later today at farmers market from 9 til 1 right here at Edgebrook Center...

