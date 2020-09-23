Symphony Northwoods, Heartland Hospice host drive-thru lunch
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Symphony Northwoods and Heartland Hospice will be hosting a drive-thru lunch on Thursday to benefit VetsRoll 11.
The drive-thru is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Symphony Northwoods parking lot at 2250 Pearl St. in Belvidere. The drive-thru will serve hot dogs and brats.
