Symphony Northwoods, Heartland Hospice host drive-thru lunch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Symphony Northwoods and Heartland Hospice will be hosting a drive-thru lunch on Thursday to benefit VetsRoll 11.

The drive-thru is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Symphony Northwoods parking lot at 2250 Pearl St. in Belvidere. The drive-thru will serve hot dogs and brats.

