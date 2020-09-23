Advertisement

Struggling remote learners invited to study hall at Rockford church

The study hall is currently available Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students learning online
(US Army/MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northeast Christian Church is opening its doors to help middle and high school students succeed at remote learning.

The 5651 E Riverside Blvd. location in Rockford is offering a study hall starting Mondays and Wednesdays. The study hall is a supervised, quiet space with Wi-Fi, and available for free to middle and high school students to complete their remote learning assignments.

The study hall is currently available Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Desks are spaced six feet apart and students must wear masks. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit here.

“We know there are students who are struggling without reliable Internet or a quiet space in which to learn,” Emily Krantz, student pastor said. “That’s why we decided to take what we have – available space and Wi-Fi – and open our doors to help these students thrive in this difficult season.”

