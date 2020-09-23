Advertisement

Stateline Boy Scout earns all 137 merit badges

A local teen can say he's earned every single badge the Boy Scouts of America has to offer after receiving his 137th badge.
A local teen can say he's earned every single badge the Boy Scouts of America has to offer after receiving his 137th badge.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are more than a million boy scouts in the U.S. and fewer than 400 can say they’ve earned all their merit badges. Now a local teen can add that accomplishment to his resume.

16-year-old John Cabera earned his 137th and final badge recently. He can now say he’s earned every badge the Boy Scouts of America has to offer, from hiking and leather working to theater. He says it’s been quite the adventure and each badge means something to him. He says it took a lot of determination but hopes he can be an inspiration to younger scouts.

“I just see it as like a giant pile of adventures and it’s truly what scouting is - a big, giant adventure and everything has its own story and I’ve learned a skill from every single merit badge that can help me later on in life, and I never know when I can use any of this, and it’s just one, big adventure,” said John Cabera.

