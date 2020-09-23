Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools approves 2021 budget with a multi-million dollar deficit

Facing a $9.3 million deficit, leaders say they need to dig into the district’s “rainy day” fund.
(WIFR)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board passes a budget for 2021 that begins in a $9 million hole, but administrators are working to make sure those financial challenges don’t affect the district’s students.

“I don’t lightly approve a deficit budget. In fact, I think I’ve strongly objected to deficit budgets in the past. I think these are unusual circumstances,” said Tim Rollins, RPS 205 Board Vice President.

Approving a budget can be difficult even in the best of times, add a pandemic and those financial challenges get bigger. Facing a $9.3 million deficit, leaders say they need to dig into the district’s “rainy day” fund. To the Rockford Public Schools, it’s pouring.

“We do know what school looks like now, we’ve been in session for a couple of weeks. It’s really hard to try to plan when you don’t really know what school is going to look like, so now we have a better idea of that,” said Michelle Jahr, Rockford Public Schools Chief Financial Officer.

But some board members say looking for cuts, and trying to save money wherever possible, is an exercise that should be done every year.

“I’ve been through enough of these budget cycles to know that strange things happen with revenue and expenditures and sometimes, that just happens. I’m not concerned about a one year deficit budget, but I do appreciate the emphasis on looking for ways to reduce the deficit during the year and make sure that we don’t. Because I’ll assure you, if we do a multi-year deficit budget, you will hear from me,” said Rollins.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to pass an unbalanced budget for any of us, but under the circumstances, this is what our fund balance is for. It’s for a rainy day and this pandemic is one thing that not one of us have lived through. So, that is what it’s for. It’s just for a crisis and this is a crisis that we’re experiencing,” said Jahr.

Because the district received funding from the CARES Act to supply all students with the tools needed to successfully participate in virtual learning, Jahr says families won’t feel much of an impact.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford Public Library Board may close branches, reduce staffing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Trustees will consider a newly proposed service model which includes two key options, according to a release from the Rockford Public Library on Wednesday.

News

Beloit College urges extra caution as COVID-19 cases increase off-campus

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
For the latest information, refer to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.

News

Rockford PD issue scam calls advisory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This scam was previously reported back in February.

News

Symphony Northwoods, Heartland Hospice host drive-thru lunch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The drive-thru will serve hot dogs and brats.

News

NIU STEM Fest goes virtual, free online events in Oct.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Online events are free; in-person workshops have a fee for materials. Most events require registration with a name and email address.

Latest News

News

Village of Winnebago releases trick-or-treating hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If a resident does not want to participate in trick-or-treating, that resident should turn their porch light off.

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 917 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Rockford housing market reaches historic marks in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford housing market is on the rise, and upward trends bode well for sellers, who reap the benefits of the historic shift in Rockford’s housing market.

News

Rockford housing market trends

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Regional health departments: Residents must act now to prevent COVID-19 warning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A positivity rate of 8 percent for three consecutive days results in a warning level for COVID-19.