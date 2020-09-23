Advertisement

Rockford PD issue scam calls advisory

This scam was previously reported back in February.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department has received multiple reports of a phone call scam involving phone numbers associated with the Rockford Police Department.

This scam was previously reported back in February. Residents have again reported receiving calls that appear to originate from 815-966-2900 and 779-500-6555 (both are RPD phone numbers) asking for social security and credit card information. These calls are not from the Rockford Police Department.

Citizens are reminded that the Rockford Police Department does not take payments or request financial information of any kind over the phone. Citizens should not give financial details to anyone purporting to be from the Rockford Police Department or any numbers listed as belonging to the Rockford Police Department.

Citizens who receive phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Rockford Police Department and asking for payment by phone are encouraged to note the name and phone number from which the call is received, and report the call to the police nonemergency number at 815-966-2900, according to the Rockford Police Department.

