Rockford Central, Roscoe Driver Services closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Central Roscoe Driver Services facilities are closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted. Employees who work at the 3720 E. State St. and 10631 Main St. in Village Hall facilities are being quarantined for 14 days and the facilities are scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized according to CDC guidelines, according to Secretary of State Jesse White.

White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver’s licenses and ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1. White encourages people to conduct business online such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses and ID cards as well as safe driver renewals.

For customers who decide to visit a facility, masks are required and people are advised to come prepared to wait outside in various weather conditions. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed inside a facility at one time is limited.

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford CDL, 4734 Baxter Rd., Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St. and Belvidere, 425 Southtowne Dr.

