Regional health departments: Residents must act now to prevent COVID-19 warning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Rockford Region is close to being in warning level for COVID-19.

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region Public Information Officers serves Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties.

The positivity rate for Region 1 has been steadily increasing, as of Sunday, the Region 1 positivity rate is 7.5 percent. A positivity rate of 8 percent for three consecutive days results in a warning level for COVID-19.

If Region 1 goes into a warning level, the governor’s office will mandate additional prevention strategies in the region to protect the public health. Examples of this include early closures and limited hours for bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos. Other strategies include further restrictions on indoor services and dining while reducing the number of guests for social gatherings.

“The Local Health Departments want our communities to move forward toward recovery and not have to return to stricter measures to prevent further rise in community spread of COVID-19 that is driving the increase in positivity rate. The LHDs cannot do this on our own. Each of us has a role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” according to the NIR-PIO.

