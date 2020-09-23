Advertisement

Regional health departments: Residents must act now to prevent COVID-19 warning

A positivity rate of 8 percent for three consecutive days results in a warning level for COVID-19.
COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northern Illinois Rockford Region is close to being in warning level for COVID-19.

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region Public Information Officers serves Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties.

The positivity rate for Region 1 has been steadily increasing, as of Sunday, the Region 1 positivity rate is 7.5 percent. A positivity rate of 8 percent for three consecutive days results in a warning level for COVID-19.

If Region 1 goes into a warning level, the governor’s office will mandate additional prevention strategies in the region to protect the public health. Examples of this include early closures and limited hours for bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos. Other strategies include further restrictions on indoor services and dining while reducing the number of guests for social gatherings.

“The Local Health Departments want our communities to move forward toward recovery and not have to return to stricter measures to prevent further rise in community spread of COVID-19 that is driving the increase in positivity rate. The LHDs cannot do this on our own. Each of us has a role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” according to the NIR-PIO.

Additional information can be found here and here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Village of Winnebago releases trick-or-treating hours

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
If a resident does not want to participate in trick-or-treating, that resident should turn their porch light off.

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 917 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Rockford housing market reaches historic marks in August

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford housing market is on the rise, and upward trends bode well for sellers, who reap the benefits of the historic shift in Rockford’s housing market.

News

Rockford housing market trends

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Mike Parson, opponent of mandatory masks, tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Governor Parson said he was asymptomatic.

News

Winnebago Co. holds 8 percent positivity rate, 118 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

News

Five Forks Market permanently closed due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Five Forks announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will close after 15 years in Rockford.

News

Pritzker: 'Miscarriage of justice,’ upcoming protests in Breonna Taylor death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
They urged peaceful protests.

News

IFT releases letter to Dr. Martell

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘Educators in our districts are going above and beyond in terribly trying and unprecedented times.’

News

Pritzker: Northwest Ill. nearing threshold for additional COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
The warning from Pritzker came as IDPH announced 1,848 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 22 additional deaths.