NIU STEM Fest goes virtual, free online events in Oct.

Online events are free; in-person workshops have a fee for materials. Most events require registration with a name and email address.
Students and staff had their first classes of the fall semester.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - STEM Fest will include more than 20 online events, videos and activities; four in-person events; and a four-hour live virtual celebration on Oct. 31, according to Northern Illinois University.

Webinars and workshops allow you to interact live with STEM experts from NIU and the community. Online events are free; in-person workshops have a fee for materials. Most events require registration with a name and email address.

See the full schedule here.

STEM Fest offers three types of events weekly throughout October to educate and entertain:

• Maker Mondays: Weekly videos aimed primarily at teens and young adults with a focus on STEM Careers. Each video interview with a STEM expert is followed by a hands-on activity.

• STEM Fest Cafés: Live webinars every Wednesday evening with STEM experts. Fun science talks introduce viewers to reptiles and amphibians, the science behind haunted houses and more.

• STEM Saturdays: Weekly workshops – online and in-person – provide hands-on STEM learning. Various options are designed for young people in grades 3-12 and their families.

There are also STEM-related events hosted by NIU departments throughout the month, including esports community tournaments on Oct. 2 and 23, and a sneak peak of the STEAM Studio Minecraft workshop.

Check out go.niu.edu/stemfest for updates and new additions. On Oct. 31, Northern Illinois will end the month with a live virtual celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will include four hours, five online rooms, dozens of videos, live chats with experts and live-streaming demo shows.

Highlights on Oct. 31 include:

• Haunted STEAM Lab: Explore the spooky, slimy, not-so-scary side of STEM with live demonstrations and fun science videos.

• Huskie Hall: Hear how our Huskies are leading the pack in STEM research and exploration. Live and recorded sessions feature the research and artistry happening at NIU.

• STEM Quest: Connect with STEM experts and organizations to explore STEM careers, chat with experts and see how STEM careers impact the world.

• Livestreamed Demo Shows: STEM Fest is not STEM Fest without our high energy science demonstrations! Watch our livestream demos scheduled throughout the day.

Learn more and register here.

