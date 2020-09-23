Advertisement

Loves Park leaders announce bid for reelection

Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, Clerk Bob Burden and Treasurer John Danielson announce they will run for reelection in April 2021.
Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, Clerk Bob Burden and Treasurer John Danielson announce they will run for reelection in April 2021.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -While the general election is just a few months away, Loves Park leaders gear up for the April election by announcing bids for re-election. Mayor Greg Jury, Clerk Robert Burden and Treasurer John Danielson announce their reelection bids for the April 2021 election. Mayor Jury says the city has made major improvements like funding a full time fire department for the first time and welcoming several new businesses.

“Our public safety initiatives that we have improved in the police department just basically tells you this community here continues to stress that public safety is the most important thing that we can provide to all our residents and businesses and we will support our public safety 100 percent every day,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harlem Federation of Teachers respond to COVID-19 comments made by Dr. Martell

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell is under fire for comments she made at a September 21 COVID-19 update suggesting teachers are responsible for many of the coronavirus cases within area schools.

News

Stateline Boy Scout earns all 137 merit badges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
An area Boy Scout earns his final Boy Scout merit badge, tacking on his 137th to his sash.

News

National Farm Safety and Health Week

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Picture book calms nerves of children staying at hospitals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The book has already sold more than 150 copies since April.

Latest News

News

Rockford Education Association responds to comments made by Winnebago County Health Department leaders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
After Winnebago County health officials address the spread of COVID-19 in area schools, teachers defend their safety efforts and the Rockford Education Association issued a letter in support of its members.

News

Rockford City Council to discuss 10-year bike plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Every ten years the city of Rockford updates its citywide bike plan with input from local groups and residents.

News

Pritzker: Illinois poised to have most diverse cannabis industry

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS
The governor said his administration is committed to making sure communities of color are able to participate in getting one of the coveted licenses.

News

Wisconsin added back to Chicago’s travel quarantine order

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS
“Unfortunately, Wisconsin is currently in very poor control when it comes to COVID."

News

Riverview Ice House to close in Rockford Park District consolidation effort

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The Rockford Park District releases ts latest action plan, which includes the closure of a 45-year-old downtown attraction.

News

Riverview Ice House to close in consolidation efforts

Updated: 6 hours ago