Loves Park leaders announce bid for reelection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -While the general election is just a few months away, Loves Park leaders gear up for the April election by announcing bids for re-election. Mayor Greg Jury, Clerk Robert Burden and Treasurer John Danielson announce their reelection bids for the April 2021 election. Mayor Jury says the city has made major improvements like funding a full time fire department for the first time and welcoming several new businesses.

“Our public safety initiatives that we have improved in the police department just basically tells you this community here continues to stress that public safety is the most important thing that we can provide to all our residents and businesses and we will support our public safety 100 percent every day,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

