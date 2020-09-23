Ill. announces 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 22 additional deaths.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

• Christian County: 1 female 60′s

• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

• Douglas County: 1 male 60′s

• Franklin County: 1 male 80′s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 80′s

• Lake County: 1 male 40′s

• Macon County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 80′s

• Peoria County: 1 male 70′s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 90′s

• Will County: 1 male 90′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

