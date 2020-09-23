Ill. announces 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5 percent.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois public health officials announced 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with 22 additional deaths.
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
• Christian County: 1 female 60′s
• Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 2 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s
• Douglas County: 1 male 60′s
• Franklin County: 1 male 80′s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 80′s
• Lake County: 1 male 40′s
• Macon County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 80′s
• Peoria County: 1 male 70′s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s
• Tazewell County: 1 male 90′s
• Will County: 1 male 90′s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. As of Tuesday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
