Advertisement

IFT releases letter to Dr. Martell

‘Educators in our districts are going above and beyond in terribly trying and unprecedented times.’
IFT releases stance on in-person learning
IFT releases stance on in-person learning
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Federation of Teachers issued a letter in response to comments from Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

"Dear Dr. Martell,

The Hononegah Education Association, Kinnikinnick Education Association, Prairie Hill Federation of Teachers, Rockton Teachers' Association, and Shirland Education Association are united in standing behind the Rockford Education Association and Harlem Federation of Teachers in our disappointment regarding your public statements towards educators. We are dismayed—in the face of a pandemic—that you would publicly blame the educators who are risking their health and the health of their loved ones to provide quality education to our community.

We are united in calling for the Winnebago County Health Department to address the following:

- Implement clear thresholds for establishing an “adaptive pause.” This was previously discussed; however, your office keeps moving the target required in order to move all schools safely to remote learning.

- Apply thorough and timely contact tracing within buildings to prevent further spread. This is absolutely critical for the safety of the entire school community, and it must be done accurately and quickly so that others are not needlessly put at risk.

- Establish clear communication with administrators, teachers, students, and staff of possible exposure in their classes. All members of a class are not told that their classroom has been exposed to an individual who tested positive. This glaring lack of transparency has left all of us with an increased level of anxiety toward absences.

- Convey accurate reporting of the amount of infection and quarantine.

Educators in our districts are going above and beyond in terribly trying and unprecedented times. In the midst of increasing community spread, we need the Winnebago County Health Department’s support rather than criticism to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students.

Sincerely,

Chad Smith, President, Hononegah Education Association

Jessica McIntyre, President, Kinnikinnick Education Association

Lindy Daniels and Gina Tuula, Co-Presidents, Rockton Teachers' Association

Sandy Wyatt and Doug Elfstrom, Co-Presidents, Prairie Hill Federation of Teachers

Mark Snyder President, Shirland Education Association"

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Mike Parson, opponent of mandatory masks, tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Governor Parson said he was asymptomatic.

News

Winnebago Co. holds 8 percent positivity rate, 118 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

News

Five Forks Market permanently closed due to pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Five Forks announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will close after 15 years in Rockford.

News

Pritzker: 'Miscarriage of justice,’ upcoming protests in Breonna Taylor death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
They urged peaceful protests.

Latest News

News

Pritzker: Northwest Ill. nearing threshold for additional COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
The warning from Pritzker came as IDPH announced 1,848 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as well as 22 additional deaths.

News

Struggling remote learners invited to study hall at Rockford church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The study hall is currently available Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News

Hospital CEO pleads to wear masks as hospital fills with COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leah Asmelash
In her letter, posted to Facebook on Friday, Whitlatch emphasizes the “sense of urgency” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Hundreds stop out at Mercyhealth for free baby essentials

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In June, Mercyhealth announced an agreement with Molina Healthcare to serve Medicaid members in the northern Illinois region.

News

City of Oregon approves hours for trick-or-treating

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The hours on Saturday, Oct. 31 are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

News

1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No drugs were found in her home. Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months.