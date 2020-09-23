Hundreds stop out at Mercyhealth for free baby essentials

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth and Molina Healthcare hosted a free community baby shower at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hosptial–Rockton.

Hundreds of new and expectant moms received baby care essentials such as diapers, wipes, baby lotion, diaper rash cream, face masks, soap and more, according to Mercyhealth.

“It is our privilege to offer free baby supplies to expecting parents with our friends at Molina Healthcare,” Jenni Wolf, director of perinatal and neonatal services at Mercyhealth said. “This event supports our state-designated children’s hospital at Riverside, including our new labor and delivery and mom/baby rooms as well as the most experienced and advanced Level III NICU in the Rockford region.”

In June, Mercyhealth announced an agreement with Molina Healthcare to serve Medicaid members in the northern Illinois region. This means, Mercyhealth Illinois Medicaid patients who have Molina Healthcare insurance will continue to have full in-network access to its integrated hospitals, physicians and services including specialty pediatric and obstetric services, primary care and adult services, according to Mercyhealth.

