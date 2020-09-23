Advertisement

Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death

No drugs were found in her home. Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months.
This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron scheduled a news conference.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

