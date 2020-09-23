Advertisement

Gov. Mike Parson, opponent of mandatory masks, tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Parson said he was asymptomatic.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson, opponent of mandatory masks, tests positive for COVID-19.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, hours after his wife Teresa did.

The First Lady was experiencing some mild symptoms Wednesday morning, including sniffling and a cough but no fever when she tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test. She is now waiting for the results of a PCR test for absolute certainty. She will also be taking another rapid test this afternoon.

According to Governor Parson’s Office, all events scheduled for the governor this week have been postponed.

Parson is 65. He has repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and maintain social distancing, but he has been an outspoken opponent of mask mandates, often appearing at functions without one.

Mike and Teresa Parson visited the Ozarks Monday to tour the new Payne’s Valley Golf Course where PGA golfers Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose played a round of golf. The Parson’s were pictured wearing a mask in photos posted on the governor’s Twitter account.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

