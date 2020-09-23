Advertisement

Five Forks Market permanently closed due to pandemic

Five Forks announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will close after 15 years in Rockford.
Five Forks Market
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another local restaurant is the latest victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five Forks announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will close after 15 years in Rockford. The upscale eatery off E. State Street and Trainer Road is owned by Randy and Betsy Baker.

The owners say they are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the staff members who were part of the “little restaurant that could.”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Five Forks. It has been an amazing 15-year run, and we are...

Posted by Five Forks Market on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

