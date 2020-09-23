Five Forks Market permanently closed due to pandemic
Five Forks announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will close after 15 years in Rockford.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another local restaurant is the latest victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five Forks announced Wednesday on Facebook that it will close after 15 years in Rockford. The upscale eatery off E. State Street and Trainer Road is owned by Randy and Betsy Baker.
The owners say they are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the staff members who were part of the “little restaurant that could.”
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.