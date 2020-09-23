Advertisement

Expired driver’s licenses, ID cards extended to 2021

License plates stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, as they can be renewed online.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months, from Nov. 1 until Feb. 1, 2021.

This new Feb. 1 extension also includes those who have October, November, December and January expiration dates. Expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Feb. 1, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities during the pandemic, according to White.

“Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said. “During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority.”

License plates stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, as they can be renewed online.

The public may use online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Customers who can conduct business online may take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract or renewing a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver renewal program – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility, according to White.

White noted that online transactions continue to rise, with an increase of 84 percent in online license plate sticker renewals when compared to the same period in 2019.

From June 1 to Sept. 20, 2020 there have been 1,201,659 online license plate sticker renewals, an 84 percent increase from June 1 to Sept. 20, 2019 when there 654,596 renewals.

White recently extended the driver’s license expiration date by one year for qualified drivers age 75 and older. The new expiration date is their birthday in 2021.

For those customers who must visit a facility, face masks are required. In addition, customers are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time. For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim fights back against attempted armed robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Reynolds was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, obstructing identification and aggravated assault.

News

Illinois, too, prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It is unclear when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will announce the decision.

News

Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died

Updated: 2 hours ago
His number 40 was retired by the Bears. Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

News

Anderson Gardens to allow portrait sessions for the month of October

Updated: 5 hours ago
The public is invited to use the Garden for senior photos, engagement photos, birth announcements, family portraits and other special occasion photography.

Latest News

News

Loves Park leaders announce bid for reelection

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
Loves Park leaders including Mayor Greg Jury, Clerk Bob Burden and Treasurer John Danielson announce they will run for reelection.

News

Harlem Federation of Teachers respond to COVID-19 comments made by Dr. Martell

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The teachers union sent Dr. Martell a letter saying they feel the health department has been underprepared to handle the scope of infection that reopening schools has triggered.

News

Local Boy Scout earns all 137 merit badges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shannon Kelly
An area Boy Scout earns his final Boy Scout merit badge, tacking on his 137th to his sash.

News

National Farm Safety and Health Week

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Picture book calms nerves of children staying at hospitals

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The book has already sold more than 150 copies since April.

News

Rockford Education Association responds to comments made by Winnebago County Health Department leaders

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
After Winnebago County health officials address the spread of COVID-19 in area schools, teachers defend their safety efforts and the Rockford Education Association issued a letter in support of its members.