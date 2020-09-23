Advertisement

City of Oregon approves hours for trick-or-treating

The hours on Saturday, Oct. 31 are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(KOTA TV)
(KOTA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Oregon approved hours for trick-or-treating.

“We ask parents and residents to be aware that the State of Illinois and CDC may announce restrictions in the future,” according to the Oregon Police Department. “The city feels that doing this during mostly daylight hours will help with social distancing.”

The hours on Saturday, Oct. 31 are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The city recommends the following below.

• Turn on your porch light if you will be handing out candy. *Do not visit homes that do not have a lit porch light.

• Do not participate if you are feeling ill in any way.

• Hand out wrapped candy only. Do not hand out homemade treats.

• Carry hand sanitizer and use it often.

• Encourage children not to touch their face or mouth until they can wash their hands appropriately.

• Parents please keep your children in family groups and limit contact with other groups.

• We encourage residents to use innovative ways to participate that limit contact.

• Hand out candy in open spaces not confined entry ways.

• Wear face coverings, not just your Halloween masks.

• Be safe and watch for traffic, and children crossing roadways.

• Please use other appropriate precautions.

