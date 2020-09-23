Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gale Sayers, bears Running Back and Kick returner, has died. He was 77 years old.

Sayers played 7 seasons with the Bears, and holds over 20 club records, including touchdowns both in a season and in a game. His friendship with Brian Piccolo was the basis for the popular made for TV movie “Brian’s Song.”

His number 40 was retired by the Bears. Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

