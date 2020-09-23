Advertisement

Beloit College urges extra caution as COVID-19 cases increase off-campus

For the latest information, refer to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Beloit College
Beloit College(WTMV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Based on a significant increase in the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Rock and Winnebago counties, Beloit College moved its alert level to yellow to signal to its community that additional precautions are necessary.

As a result, the college’s COVID-19 Task Force is urging students to keep all off-campus activities to a minimum, leave campus only when necessary and continue following protective practices of wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and maintaining physical distances. It also urges faculty and staff to continue to use good judgment and exercise additional caution when leaving home.

“On Tuesday, the Rock County, Wis., Public Health Department reported 19 new confirmed cases. Winnebago County in Illinois reported an increase of 79 confirmed cases. This brings the seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 people in the two counties to 23.6, up from 10 on September 1. Across the United States the seven-day average per 100,000 population as of Tuesday is about 14," Beloit College said.

