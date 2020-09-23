Anderson Gardens to allow portrait sessions for the month of October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For people looking for the perfect picture for a special moment, announcement, or just because, Anderson Gardens will be open for October for portraits.

The public is invited to use the Garden for senior photos, engagement photos, birth announcements, family portraits and other special occasion photography. Professional and hobby photographers are welcome. Photography sitting fees will be waived but regular Garden admission rates apply. Advance registration is strongly recommended.

While no commercial photography will be allowed, portrait times will be available from 2-5pm every Wednesday.

