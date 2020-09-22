Advertisement

Picture book calms nerves of children staying at hospitals

The book has already sold more than 150 copies since April.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calming nerves through a new picture book? One child care specialist at Mercyhealth in Rockford is making the hospital a little less scary for kids.

Jess Ehret is a child life specialist at Mercyhealth Systems, but in her free time she is also an author. In a new picture book, Ehret follows a family navigating an overnight stay and how staff are there to make the experience less intimidating for kids.

The book has already sold more than 150 copies since April and Ehret says her inspiration for writing the book has a lot to do with her time at Mercyhealth.

“When I would leave here I would think about how I could still continue to support the families when I wasn’t physically able to be there. A children’s book, in this case, was the best resource and the best tool to be able to offer that insight," Ehret said.

Ehret says the feedback has been mostly positive and hopes to write more books in the future that can help the community in the same way.

