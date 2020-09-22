Winnebago Co. holds 8 percent positivity rate, 125 new COVID-19 cases
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases to 5,369 from 5,244 on Monday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate has jumped up to 8.0 percent.
The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.3 percent recovery rate.
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.
A full list of schools in the county with reported cases of COVID-19 can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.