West View Elementary School students return to class after evacuation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and staff at West View Elementary School briefly evacuated the building Tuesday morning after smoke in the cafeteria triggered a fire alarm.

The Rockford Fire Department investigated and extinguished a piece of cardboard that caught fire.

“Students and staff remain safe,” according to an email sent by Rockford Public Schools. “Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

The school day will continue as scheduled.

