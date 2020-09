ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Welcome to the first day of fall. Hazy sunshine is expected today with highs in the low 80′s. Upper 70′s and low 80′s will continue through Saturday with a cool down coming end of the weekend into the beginning of next week. Temps should tumble to the upper 50′s for highs the middle of next week.

