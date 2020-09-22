Advertisement

UPS hiring more than 1,200 in Rockford

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.
In this July 21, 2011 photo, the image of a parked car is reflected on the side of a United Parcel Service truck in Little Rock, Ark. UPS said Tuesday, July 26, it still expects to grow earnings this year despite an &amp;quot;uneven economic environment.&amp;quot; It's keeping its forecast for the year after reporting second-quarter earnings rose 26 percent.(AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPS announced on Monday that it expects to hire more than 1,200 seasonal employees in the Rockford area.

The hiring will be done to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October and continue through January 2021, according to UPS.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees. Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $13.00 for driver-helpers.

“At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are for many an opportunity to start a new career with UPS,” the company said.

In Rockford, UPS is hiring for:

  • 8 package car drivers
  • 2 tractor-trailer drivers
  • 1,146 package handlers

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.

Over the last three years, about 35 percent of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions, according to UPS.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment, according to UPS.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance, according to UPS.

