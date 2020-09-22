SwedishAmerican immediate care center moving to Mulford Rd. location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local immediate care provider is switching locations to make a little more room for additional services.

This Wednesday, SwedishAmerican’s immediate care center on McFarland Road is heading over to north Mulford Road. This location has been a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for more than five months, but will relocate to the east side of the building to make room for immediate care patients. The old site will still host the Woodward health center which will now be a clinic exclusively for Woodward employees and their families.

