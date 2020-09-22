Advertisement

Rockford Police officer arrested on charges of domestic battery

The 29-year-old made his first appearance in court on Monday.
29-year-old Joshua Sims is now the third Rockford Police officer to be arrested on felony charges in the last year.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Police Officer has been charged with domestic battery after he was arrested Saturday afternoon.

29-year-old Joshua Sims faces charges of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, driving under the influence of alcohol, and damage to property. He made his first court appearance on Monday, September 21.

Sims is now the third Rockford Police officer to be arrested on felony charges in the last year. The other officers, Eric Thurmond and Daniel Basile, are both on paid administrative leave after arrests last year on criminal sexual assault charges. A fourth Rockford Police officer, Frank Fabiani, was charged with misdemeanor battery for the arrest of a Rockford protester in June.

Sims is also on paid administrative leave.

