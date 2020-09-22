Advertisement

Rockford Education Association, Harlem Federation of Teachers issue letters to Dr. Martell

The letter was posted on Tuesday morning in the ‘REA Members’ Facebook page.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Education Association sent a letter to Dr. Martell after the most recent Winnebago County Health Department update.

The letter was posted on Tuesday morning in the “REA Members” Facebook page in response to comments REA leadership says Dr. Martell made during an update on Monday afternoon.

Anonymous submission to WIFR
Anonymous submission to WIFR(Anonymous submission to WIFR)

The Harlem Federation of Teachers also sent out a letter in response to Dr. Martell’s statements on Monday.

"The Harlem Federation of Teachers stands with the Rockford Education Association in its statement of disappointment in your public stance toward educators in light of the pandemic. The Federation moves further to point out that we feel that the Winnebago County Health Department has been woefully underprepared to handle the scope of infection that a reopening of schools has triggered. The Federation calls for the following:

● Robust and thorough contact tracing. Many of our infections within buildings could have been prevented if members of our school community would have been contacted by the health department in a timely manner. The department lacks adequate staff and resources to actually do this. When members are contacted, the agent does not necessarily even ask for the names of close contacts.

● A policy for handling potential exposures until tracing can be completed. As it is, they are returned to the classroom and told to wait until the WCHD contacts them.

● Clear thresholds for establishing an “adaptive pause.” It seems that we just keep moving the targets on how bad things need to be to trigger a move to remote.

● Exhaustive reporting on the scope of infection and quarantine. To read the paper last week, a parent would think that four people in the district were in quarantine when it was much closer to 100 times that amount

Our staff is doing amazing work under extremely difficult and frightening circumstances. We need the assurance that those in authority have the safety of our staff and students as their highest priority. Parents need to know that their school is a safe place to send their kids, and right now, we don’t think any of us can give them that assurance.

Yours Truly,

Elana Schelling-Tufte Co-President, Harlem Federation of Teachers

Brad Sweet Co-President, Harlem Federation of Teachers

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. announces 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216.

News

Laser Quest now closed in Rockford

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The business made a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

News

Colleges knew risks but reopened anyway, how they got it wrong

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leah Asmelash
In some cases, local health departments warned schools against welcoming students back.

News

Man found guilty after 2018 shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Ancheta will be sentenced by Judge Ronald J. White on Nov. 5.

Latest News

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Harlem High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school district sent out an email at around 10 a.m. with the confirmation.

News

Rockford Police officer arrested on charges of domestic battery

Updated: 2 hours ago
29-year-old Joshua Sims is now the third Rockford Police officer to be arrested on felony charges in the last year.

News

Gov. Evers extends statewide mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new executive order extending the statewide mask mandate.

News

West View Elementary School students return to class after evacuation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school day will continue as scheduled.

News

Trick-or-treating discouraged by CDC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lin Erdman
The new guidance lists “low-risk, moderate and higher risk activities” for celebrating All Hallow’s Eve.

News

SwedishAmerican immediate care center moving to Mulford Road location

Updated: 6 hours ago
The McFarland Road location will exclusively serve Woodward employees.